Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 109.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock worth $200,726,648 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $65.56. 188,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,990,671. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

