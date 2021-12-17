Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys 4,700 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 38.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 146,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.6% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.7% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Truist Securities lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.90.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $60.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,244,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $256.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.15, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.