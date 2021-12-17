Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $438,000 Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,889,000 after acquiring an additional 58,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.89. 16,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,054. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.04. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.11.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $674,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $187,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,288 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

