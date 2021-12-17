Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 11,288 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,028 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,288 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 1.9% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,339 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,585. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NIKE from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $161.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379,776. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.61 and a 200-day moving average of $159.47.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

