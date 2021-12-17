Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes $492,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 319,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at about $451,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.29.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,452. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

