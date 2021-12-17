Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Purchases $32,700,000.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $67.24 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -43.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.55.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yale University bought a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter worth about $5,321,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 180.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth approximately $7,513,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

