ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ASE Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of ASE Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.03. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASX. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

