Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Position in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

CLSD opened at $2.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 161.73% and a negative net margin of 652.60%. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CLSD. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

