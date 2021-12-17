Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stake in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,586 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Aptinyx were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APTX. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 105,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 1.7% in the second quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 5,395,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after buying an additional 90,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ashish Khanna acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norbert G. Riedel acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 150,400 shares of company stock worth $337,660 in the last three months. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 21.07 and a quick ratio of 21.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.30. Aptinyx Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.73.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptinyx Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

