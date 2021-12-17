Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Down 50.9% in November

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the November 15th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ALPMY opened at $16.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.63. Astellas Pharma has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Astellas Pharma will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

