Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.10

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.10 and traded as low as $3.51. Atlantic American shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 9,169 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $69.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $49.29 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAME. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlantic American in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Atlantic American by 59.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 46,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlantic American by 13.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Atlantic American by 22.2% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlantic American by 132.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 176,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 100,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

