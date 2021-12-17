Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.10

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.10 and traded as low as $3.51. Atlantic American shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 9,169 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $69.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $49.29 million during the quarter.
Atlantic American Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAME)
Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.
