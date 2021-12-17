Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,136 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for 1.6% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $10,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth $1,947,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 79.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 22,232 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 181.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $131.36 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $99.20 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.87.

