Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 471.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,281 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJNK. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $826,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,095,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $27.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average is $27.34.

