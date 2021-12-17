Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,385.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,731 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,660,000 after purchasing an additional 904,543 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,909,000 after purchasing an additional 827,131 shares during the period. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,790,000.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $63.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.18. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $58.21 and a 12-month high of $67.51.

