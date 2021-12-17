Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,591 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,048,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,855,000 after purchasing an additional 306,398 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,762,000 after purchasing an additional 192,704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,685,000 after purchasing an additional 168,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $23,532,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $147.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $115.88 and a 52 week high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

