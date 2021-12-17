Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth approximately $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,613,000 after buying an additional 1,765,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after buying an additional 928,419 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at $135,601,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at $128,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $120.47 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.27 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.08.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

