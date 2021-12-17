Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 338 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.89.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $348.29 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $261.54 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $107.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.39 and a 200 day moving average of $353.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

