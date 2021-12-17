Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,727 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,727 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6,405.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $74.97 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.25 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

