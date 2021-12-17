Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Down to $686.00

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $686.00, but opened at $663.08. Atrion shares last traded at $663.08, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Atrion alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $726.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $675.35. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.08.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Atrion’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

In other Atrion news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total value of $178,380.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Atrion in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 87.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 888.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atrion in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion in the third quarter worth about $105,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.