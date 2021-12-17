AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,421 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.0% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 97,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $471,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.8% in the third quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in AT&T by 17.4% in the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.33. 728,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,045,422. The company has a market cap of $166.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

