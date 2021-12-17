Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUKNY traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.33. Auckland International Airport has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Auckland International Airport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Auckland International Airport Ltd. engages in the provision of airport facilities and supporting infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautical, Retail and Property. The Aeronautical segment includes services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers and cargo and provides utility services that support the airport.

