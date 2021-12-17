Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.00. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 92.31% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSEARCA AUD opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Audacy has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $367.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.19.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Audacy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Audacy news, CEO David J. Field bought 16,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,834.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Field bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUD. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Audacy during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Audacy during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Audacy during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Audacy during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Audacy during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Audacy Company Profile

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

