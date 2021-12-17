Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Trading Down 5.5%

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA)’s stock price fell 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $17.13. 1,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 151,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

