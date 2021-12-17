Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.84 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will announce $23.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.68 million and the highest is $26.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $50.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $46.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.88 million to $48.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $218.47 million, with estimates ranging from $156.45 million to $268.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AUPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

In other news, Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $779,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $10,841,625. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUPH stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,531,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,834. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.