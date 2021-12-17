Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Short Interest Up 46.6% in November

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the November 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AEAC opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75. Authentic Equity Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 1,161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,004,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 925,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 214,399 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 795,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 288,811 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 1,252.2% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 676,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 626,119 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 520,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 160,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

