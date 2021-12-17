AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Raised to $260.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities restated a hold rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $246.11.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $245.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $154.84 and a 1 year high of $250.23.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. National Pension Service lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 10.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 203,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000,000 after acquiring an additional 19,956 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $807,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 26.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 8.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 233,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

