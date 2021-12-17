Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell Sells 6,429 Shares of Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,429 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $157,960.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.78. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 191.17 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 13.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 12.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 348.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 92.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

