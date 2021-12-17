Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Avid Bioservices worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,560,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,588,000 after buying an additional 548,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,331,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,096,000 after buying an additional 163,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,135,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,423,000 after buying an additional 274,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,486,000 after buying an additional 1,542,402 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,341,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,403,000 after buying an additional 541,247 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.17 and a beta of 2.33.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $62,322.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $162,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,324 shares of company stock worth $561,942 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

