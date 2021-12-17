Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Down to $24.32

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.32, but opened at $22.15. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 101 shares.

RNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Avidity Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68). The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 995.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $697,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 132.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 89,317 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 8.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

