Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of -0.10. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $28.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,177.26% and a negative return on equity of 91.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

