Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,400 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the November 15th total of 278,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 531.3 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZIHF. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Azimut in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Azimut in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Azimut from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of AZIHF remained flat at $$31.75 during midday trading on Friday. Azimut has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50.

Azimut Holding SpA offers asset management and financial advisory services. It also coordinates the administrative activities within the group, which engages in portfolio management as well as the distribution and promotion of financial and insurance products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

