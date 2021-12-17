Baader Bank Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €80.00 Price Target

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a €80.00 ($89.89) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.28% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Warburg Research set a €82.50 ($92.70) price target on shares of Aurubis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($85.39) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurubis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €79.81 ($89.68).

Shares of Aurubis stock opened at €86.28 ($96.94) on Friday. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €61.00 ($68.54) and a 1 year high of €87.74 ($98.58). The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 6.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €76.23 and its 200 day moving average is €76.30.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

