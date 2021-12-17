Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $987.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter worth $386,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 201,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

