Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on BNCZF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco BPM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Banco BPM alerts:

Shares of Banco BPM stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03. Banco BPM has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BPM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BPM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.