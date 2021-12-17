Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the November 15th total of 241,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.7% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 319,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 32.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLX opened at $17.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.63. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

