Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Trading Up 4.4%

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)’s stock price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.58 and last traded at $16.58. Approximately 28,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 467,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $654.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.70 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 329.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 69,181 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 313.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 63,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 48,194 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 348.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after buying an additional 839,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

