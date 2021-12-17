Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. stock remained flat at $$49.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. 20,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average is $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $50.37.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 30.43%.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile
Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.
