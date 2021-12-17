Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. stock remained flat at $$49.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. 20,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average is $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $50.37.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 30.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from 33.00 to 34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

