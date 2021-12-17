Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,323,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,653 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 2.3% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $141,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bank of America by 30.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $157,794,851,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,411,000 after buying an additional 5,263,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BAC traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.74. 659,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,632,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.61. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

