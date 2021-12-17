Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,562 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.12% of Cintas worth $439,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,099,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,095,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $454.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $433.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $314.62 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.95%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.70.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

