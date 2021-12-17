Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,172 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.73% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $460,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 331,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 39.1% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 62,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,356,000 after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 982.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 25,519 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 480.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 31,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 25,898 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $310.13 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.46 and a 52 week high of $313.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.46.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.60.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.