Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,986,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,979 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $407,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Amundi acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,671 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 541.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 446,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after acquiring an additional 377,004 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 154.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after acquiring an additional 318,232 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 176.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,590,000 after acquiring an additional 266,485 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWK opened at $191.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $167.65 and a one year high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.81.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.36.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

