Bank of America Upgrades Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00.

CYH has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.60.

NYSE CYH opened at $12.57 on Monday. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 371.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 623.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

