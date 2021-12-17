Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Down 47.6% in November

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the November 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Shares of BKRIY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. 215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

