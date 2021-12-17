Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 11,226 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 7,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.43. The company had a trading volume of 87,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256,030. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.05. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.56 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $173.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.74.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.