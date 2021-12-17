Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 44,800 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

NYSE CL traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.26. 82,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,302,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.01.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

