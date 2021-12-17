Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 9,055 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 48.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.9% in the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.92. The stock had a trading volume of 55,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,359. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $182.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.12.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

