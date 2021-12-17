Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,009 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 204.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 55.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 121.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 26,632 shares during the period. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.01. The stock had a trading volume of 29,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,390. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.52. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

