Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 22,719 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,719 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in JD.com were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 29.7% in the third quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 43,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 10,055 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 119,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 6.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 126.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 20,299 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

JD traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.72. The stock had a trading volume of 357,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,022,529. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.69. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $96.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

