Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 62.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Alphabet by 24.2% in the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 22,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,812,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $45.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,851.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,306. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,903.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2,765.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total value of $38,862,810.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total transaction of $8,598,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,518,971 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

