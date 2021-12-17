Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the November 15th total of 97,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAOS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baosheng Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Baosheng Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baosheng Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BAOS stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. Baosheng Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers and online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

